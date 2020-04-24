Carlsbad launches touchless crosswalk signals to prevent COVID-19 spread

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Residents in Carlsbad will no longer have to push a button to cross the street. The City implemented “no touch” crosswalk signal technology Friday at twelve of its busiest intersections.

Carlsbad launched new touchless crosswalk signals Friday.

The traffic signals are at intersections at Carlsbad Village and near the coast. Signs are up on the crosswalk buttons to remind people not to push them. The City is hoping this will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

A map of the touchless crosswalk signals can be found on the City of Carlsbad’s website.