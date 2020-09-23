Carlsbad council votes to approve additional patrols for face coverings

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad City Council Tuesday approved a resolution to step up patrols near local beaches and boardwalk areas to educate the public about wearing face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Council voted 3-1 to approve funding additional patrols with only Mayor Matt Hall voting in opposition. The resolution comes after the body voted in July to draft a Carlsbad specific face-covering ordinance designating “time, place and manner restrictions” for high-traffic areas as well as businesses and gatherings, the council’s agenda shows.

Although face coverings already are mandated outdoors as part of a statewide ordinance when social distancing isn’t possible, city leaders said they sought to strengthen guidelines in some areas.

The resolution designates two additional police officers to patrol the boardwalks on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Shifts will be eight hours a day for up to 12 weeks at a cost of up to $69,210 for the city.

According to the city, officers are to focus on handing out masks with an educational approach. Council also considered Tuesday a resolution expanding face covering requirements, specifically along boardwalk areas and staircases with access to the beach.

Local residents called in to Tuesday’s virtual meeting to voice differing opinions, some calling for both parts of the resolution to pass and others wanting neither.