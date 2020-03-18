Campgrounds close in state parks across Calif.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- State parks in California closed all of their campgrounds this week to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

FOX 5 confirmed the campground closure applies to RV parks, such as the one at Silver Strand. Park and beach areas surrounding the closed campgrounds can remain open, officials said.

"As of today, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails and beaches, remain open," the California Department of Parks and Recreation wrote in a news release. "Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet between other visitors and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Restrooms also remain open, and visitors are advised to take soap for hand washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizers when water is not available."

"State Parks is monitoring the COVID-19 situation carefully and is committed to following the state’s updated policy on social gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19," the department release read.

"For the most up-to-date information on how State Parks is supporting the state’s COVID-19 efforts, please follow State Parks on its social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram."