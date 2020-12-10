California’s virus tracking app launches Thursday. Here’s how to sign up

SAN DIEGO — A voluntary smartphone tool designed at UC San Diego to alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for the coronavirus launches statewide on Thursday as the state once again grapples with rising rates of infection.

The tool doesn’t track people’s identities or locations but uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of each other for at least 15 minutes, officials said. Newsom said it will be ready for use on Thursday.

Californians will be able to activate the tool in their iPhone settings or on Android phones by downloading the CA Notify app from the Google Play store. Many residents will get a notification Thursday inviting them to participate.

The encounters are temporarily logged in a way that doesn’t reveal a person’s identity or geographic location.

If people who have activated the technology test positive for the virus, they get a verification code from the California Department of Public Health and can use that to send an anonymous alert to other participating phone users they might have exposed over the past 14 days.

“If you’ve ever been on an airplane and opened your Bluetooth to see the other 20 headsets nearby, that’s the technology that’s allowing it to understand if you’re nearby with another device,” Newsom explained. “And if somebody else is diagnosed with COVID and voluntarily enters a key code to launch exposure notification, if you’ve been close then you would get that notification.”

Sixteen other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C., have already made available the system co-created by Apple and Google, though most residents of those places aren’t using it. The tool has been used on a pilot basis on University of California campuses to try to track virus cases.

The rollout comes as coronavirus cases are exploding in California and the majority of the state’s residents — including San Diegans — are under orders not to leave their homes for at least the next three weeks except for essential purposes.

Ten months into the pandemic, most of the state is now back to where it started with the stay-at-home rules.

But unlike in March, when the pandemic was in its infancy and California was the first state to impose such rules, fewer people are likely to obey them. Several law enforcement agencies have said they have no plans to enforce them and are counting on people to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing.

The recent rise in infections began in October and is being blamed largely on people ignoring safety measures and socializing with others.

San Diego County reported 15 deaths and 2,104 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, the second-highest daily case total and one that comes as hospitalizations continue to surge.

The infections reported Wednesday are second only to Friday’s record 2,287 and raise the county’s cumulative total to 97,549.