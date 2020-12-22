Californians warned of possible post-holidays virus disaster

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians are being warned it is too risky to celebrate the winter holidays normally and if they don’t change plans there could be a disastrous explosion of coronavirus cases.
The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a projection model shows California could have 100,000 hospitalizations in the next month.
The current surge is already overwhelming hospitals in urban centers and rural areas alike.
A medical center in Imperial County along the Mexican border warned Monday that it is fast running out of patient beds.