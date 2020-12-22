Californians warned of possible post-holidays virus disaster

Engineers and volunteers help build a mobile field hospital at UCI Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Orange, Calif. California’s overwhelmed hospitals are setting up makeshift extra beds for coronavirus patients, and a handful of facilities in hard-hit Los Angeles County are drawing up emergency plans in case they have to limit how many people receive life-saving care. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians are being warned it is too risky to celebrate the winter holidays normally and if they don’t change plans there could be a disastrous explosion of coronavirus cases.

The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a projection model shows California could have 100,000 hospitalizations in the next month.

The current surge is already overwhelming hospitals in urban centers and rural areas alike.

A medical center in Imperial County along the Mexican border warned Monday that it is fast running out of patient beds.