California travel advisory urges people arriving from out of state to self-quarantine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a travel advisory Friday urging visitors and people returning home to the state to self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee joined Newsom in issuing advisories for their respective states.

“The travel advisories urge against non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local,” a news release from Newsom’s office stated.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – one million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” Newsom said. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

