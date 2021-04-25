California to start administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines immediately, says Gov. Newsom

FILE – In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in Denver. U.S. health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate unusual blood clots in a small number of people given the vaccine — a one-dose shot that many countries hoped would help speed protection against the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

San Diego – California will resume to administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately, according to a tweet from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Governor Newsom stating, he is one of the 1 million Californians to have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After additional review of the J&J #COVID19 vaccine—CA will resume administering it immediately.



Grateful to count myself one of the 1 million Californians to receive this safe, effective vaccine.



CA has administered 28+ million vaccines. Protect your loved ones—get vaccinated. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 25, 2021

California Health officials and Gov. Newsom didn’t immediately comment on the FDA & CDC lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday. Instead state officials waited for The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to give them the green light for the J&J vaccine.

The group is made of nationally-acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization, and public health. Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined the workgroup in October.

According to CDC data: 8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered out of 17 million which have been delivered.

The county’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of San Diegans – only 43% of residents are fully vaccinated and 67% of the population has received at least one dose.

The county has 11,000 J&J vaccines currently in storage – they have not announced where these doses will be headed to next.

Anthony White with Family Health Centers of San Diego says, “we will take the weekend to study the notes from ACIP meetings today and will follow applicable CDC recommendations to resume J&J vaccines in our clinics starting Monday and in our mass vaccination sites starting Tuesday.”

Cal Fire will host two vaccination sites, in the East County. Monday April 26th, at Jamul Intermediate School and Tuesday April 27th, at San Ysidro Health in Campo.