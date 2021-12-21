California to require booster shots for health care workers

A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months. It suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shot delivery. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California will now require health care workers to get a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

As the omicron variant continues to spread, Newsom says they are “taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.”

According to the governor’s office, Newsom will visit an Alameda County testing clinic Wednesday to discuss new actions to protect the state.

California has administered more than 64 million doses of the vaccine, which is more than any other state.

The state also announced the first vaccine measures in the country, including health care workers and those attending in-person schools to be fully vaccinated, and requiring school and state workers to show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly.

Newsom said an official statement will be released Wednesday about the booster mandate.