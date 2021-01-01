California to deploy Army Corps engineers to LA hospitals to upgrade oxygen deliveries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will deploy a team to evaluate a possible need of oxygen delivery systems upgrades in the Los Angeles region, according to a California Governor’s Office of Emergency Service press release.

“The State of California is continuously working to support our hospitals and protect the lives of Californians impacted by COVID-19. By working to upgrade challenged oxygen delivery systems at these older hospitals, we can improve the ability to deliver life-sustaining medical care to those who need it,” Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said.

The current oxygen delivery systems in many older hospitals are being “overtaxed by the volume of oxygen flow required to treat patients with respiratory issues that arise from COVID-19,” Cal OES explained.

As a result, the Army Corps will provide design and construction assessments, technical assistance, and other support to address the shortages as COVID-19 cases soar.

The hospitals that will be evaluated include:

Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, Los Angeles

Beverly Community Hospital, Montebello

Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital, West Covina

Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Lakewood

Mission Community Hospital, Panorama City

PIH Health Hospital, Downey

Army Corps teams members are expected to begin initial assessments as soon as Jan. 2, according to Cal OES.