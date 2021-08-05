California to become 1st state requiring vaccines for health care workers

UCLA ER Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson (R) closes her eyes as she gets an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Eunice Lee at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Brian van der Brug-Pool/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will become the first state in the country to require that health care workers get fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the state announced.

Employees in health care settings will be required to be fully vaccinated or have at least received their second dose by Sept. 30, the California Department of Public Health said in a statement Thursday.

NEW: California will now require workers in healthcare settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30th. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 5, 2021

State officials said they made the decision “in response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to further protect vulnerable Californians and health care workers.”

“As we continue to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, it’s important that we protect the vulnerable patients in these settings,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Today’s action will also ensure that health care workers themselves are protected. Vaccines are how we end this pandemic.”

In Oregon, state leaders have required health care workers to get vaccinated but offered an alternative of regular testing.

