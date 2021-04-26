California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported the condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Countdown to the Draft 2021

The Draft 2021 The Future is Now...
April 29 2021 05:00 am

Latest News

More News