California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported the condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.