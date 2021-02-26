California expects 1.1M doses of new J&J vaccines in next 3 weeks

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom expects California to start administering the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine next week.

At a Fresno news conference Friday, Newsom said the Biden administration plans to send California more than 1.1 million of the single-dose shots in the next three weeks.

The vaccine, still in the final federal approval process, has fewer handling restrictions than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now being used. Those vaccines require two doses to be fully effective and must be stored at extremely low temperatures.

California is seeing dramatic drops in virus cases and hospitalizations after record highs in early January