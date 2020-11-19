California orders coronavirus curfew across state starting Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO – A curfew affecting nearly the entire state will go into effect in California starting Saturday evening as the Golden State grapples with another surge of coronavirus cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the “limited stay at home order” Thursday afternoon, saying it will apply to counties in the state’s “purple tier” for virus restrictions, which currently comprise about 95% of California.

#COVID19 has increased at an alarming rate & we must #StopTheSurge to protect essential workers & high-risk individuals.



Today we issued a limited Stay at Home Order to stop all non-essential work & activities from 10PM-5AM in purple tier counties. https://t.co/BJNwvmvfBN pic.twitter.com/q9IQK53Byw — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 19, 2020

The order requires “generally that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10 PM and 5 AM in counties in the purple tier,” a news release explained.

“The order will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 and remain in effect until 5 a.m. Dec. 21. This is the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.”

A news briefing with California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly may reveal more details at 3 p.m. You can stream the briefing in this story.

The announcement came just days after Newsom revealed he was considering such a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases, and as the Centers for Disease Control updated its Thanksgiving guidance Thursday to warn people against traveling for the holiday.

Ohio has similarly enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.