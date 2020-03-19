Calif. to spend $150M to protect homeless from virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter.

California has more than 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation, and that population is considered disproportionately at risk from the COVID-19 virus because of their lifestyle and because many have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said 60,000 homeless people could become infected.

The governor announced he’ll spend $150 million on efforts to prevent the virus from sweeping through that population.