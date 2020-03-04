Calif. records 1st coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California announced its first death from the coronavirus Wednesday, and Washington state announced its 10th.

Health officials in Northern California say the elderly man who had other health conditions died Wednesday at a hospital in Roseville where he was in isolation.

The man was likely exposed to the virus while he travel in February on a Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, officials said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County announced six new coronavirus cases Wednesday and declared a state of emergency "out of an abundance of caution" and to secure new funding, officials said.

And the Washington state Department of Health released updated figures Wednesday morning, showing that nine people had died in King County, the state’s most populous, and one person in Snohomish County. Washington state has now reported 39 COVID-19 cases, all in the greater Seattle area.

No other information about the newly reported Washington state death was immediately available.

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence COVID-19 may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected. If true, that could mean that there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the area.