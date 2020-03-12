Cal State San Marcos to move online starting March 20

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Starting March 20, Cal State San Marcos will conduct all instruction from its main campus and Temecula offshoot online. Starting March 20, Cal State San Marcos will conduct all instruction from its main campus and Temecula offshoot online. SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Starting March 20, Cal State San Marcos will conduct all instruction from its main campus and Temecula offshoot online.

“The campus will not be closed, however expect reduced operations as staff implement flexible, hybrid or rotating work schedules, such as telecommuting,” the school said in a statement.

Effective Monday March 16, face-to-face classes will be put on hold as the university transitions to remote instruction. While there are no cases of COVID-19 at CSUSM, we have are acting in the interest of proactively minimizing future community spread. https://t.co/j10J7oHQDs pic.twitter.com/Ey72kd84Dc — Cal State San Marcos (@CSUSM) March 12, 2020

There will be a transition period from March 16 through March 19 with no face-to-face class meetings, which will give instructors a chance to prepare for remote instruction and to ensure “continuity of critical services and operations,” the school said.