WASHINGTON – A California man has been convicted of misappropriating thousands of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans provided by the CARES act.

Oumar Sissoko, 59, was found guilty by a federal jury of wire fraud after submitting a PPP loan application for his company, Road Doctor California LLC. Officials say that Sissoko was granted $7.25 million with the funds intended to retain workers and manage payroll, as well as stay up to date on lease and utility payments.

In May 2020, however, the Temecula resident used thousands of dollars for purchases that included a $100,000 luxury car and a computer valued at almost $6,000. Additionally, officials say Sissoko attempted to wire $150,000 into bank accounts in Mauritania.

Sissoko was convicted of four counts of wire fraud and will be sentenced on July 18. The California man faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.