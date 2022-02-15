Businesses hope for boon as state’s indoor mask mandate expires

ENCINITAS, Calif. – The indoor mask mandate expires for vaccinated Californians Wednesday and some industries hit hard by the mandate are optimistic the new guidelines will bring more business.

Allen Largent, owner of La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas, said attendance has been lower than normal along with some pullback from film festivals. He said the mask mandate has been somewhat difficult to enforce and having it gone will help the vibe of the venue.

“Some customers were getting upset if they saw other customers not wearing masks, you know,” Largent said. “We followed the guidelines, put a sign at the door that says mask required, please. Seems like some of the shows, the bigger shows, people were just ignoring it. It’s hard to control 300-400 people.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration put the indoor mask requirement into place in December to combat the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays after a sharp spike in infections following Thanksgiving. The mandate, which was extended into February, was met with mixed reactions throughout the state, including in San Diego County where opponents said they were weary of pandemic-related restrictions.

The end of the mask requirement comes amid a decline in COVID case rates and hospitalizations in the state.

Starting Wednesday, masks now only will be “strongly recommended” indoors for vaccinated residents of the state, but no longer mandated. They continue to be required for all in various settings such as public transportation and hospitals, among others.

California’s health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said this week that no changes will be made for the mask mandate for schoolchildren, though some districts already are announcing changes.

One of those is San Diego Unified, the state’s second-largest school district, which drops its outdoor mask requirement starting Wednesday. However, the mask requirement remains in place indoors for students, staff and essential visitors regardless of vaccination status

Largent said Tuesday that he’s optimistic the latest COVID-19 restriction peel back places the theater one step closer to normalcy.

Across town, Encinitas Boxing & Fitness also believes business will tick up since vaccinated boxers will no longer have to mask up in the ring.

“Like especially when you’re in the ring its like so difficult cause you’re like getting punched but you also have a hard time breathing,” boxer Agatha Dorobczynska said.

Boxers said the gym is so excited to box maskless, that face coverings at the front counter are dwindling already.

“We ran out actually like a couple of hours ago,” she said.

FOX 5’s Dillon Davis contributed to this report.