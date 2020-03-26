Beach closures, recovery plan headline Imperial Beach coronavirus response

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif — The city of Imperial Beach is actively working to keep members of the community safe from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said in a city council meeting Wednesday.

During a special public meeting that was available to stream online, the city laid out its plan to fight the spread of the virus, which included closing the beach, placing wash stations at several locations and creating a COVID-19 task force.

Councilmembers said Imperial Beach is also following all state and county guidelines.

“Every member of Imperial Beach counts equally. We are carrying out these actions because our only mission is to protect public health and safety,” said Mayor Serge Dedina. “We care about each one of our residents.”

The city has also created a financial recovery plan to deal with the pandemic.

Officials said there are no known cases of the novel coronavirus in Imperial Beach.