At least 1 person associated with 3 La Jolla schools tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- At least one person connected with three schools in La Jolla has tested positive for coronavirus, the San Diego Unified School District announced Tuesday.

The person is connected to Bird Rock Elementary, La Jolla Elementary and La Jolla High schools, Superintendent Cindy Marten said in a letter to families.

The district is notifying those who may have been exposed.

Anyone connected with the three schools should avoid social interactions and report any symptoms to their doctor, Marten said.

No additional information about the person or persons was available.