As demand wanes, county to phase out some COVID-19 vaccinations sites

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego will phase out some of its county-run vaccination sites due to a significant drop in demand for COVID-19 vaccines, officials said Friday.

While some county vaccination sites have closed or will be closing at the end of this month, there are still options for people who have not been vaccinated, said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer.

As expected, “demand for COVID-19 vaccines has waned significantly,” Wooten said. “Throughout the pandemic, the county has focused on equity and has been reaching out to communities and populations that have vaccine hesitancy.”

“The more people who get vaccinated, the better chance we have at ending this pandemic locally,” Wooten said.

The vaccine continues to be available at more than 400 locations, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies and county clinics throughout the region.

Some vaccination sites will continue to offer extended hours to make it easier for San Diegans to get immunized, according to county officials, who said it has reached the federal goal to vaccinate residents 12 and older, or nearly 1.97 million people, with at least one dose. More than 2.16 million San Diegans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 1.83 million are fully vaccinated.

Local municipalities, Champions for Health, UC San Diego Health, San Diego American Indian Health Center and the San Diego Black Nurses Association will handle requests for mobile vaccination events.

Organizations that want to host a vaccination event may do so at app.smartsheet.com/b/form/7c0cb63db1994b54b5960ae0a9c313e1.

A complete list of county testing and vaccination locations is available here.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.