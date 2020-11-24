Applications for county rental assistance to open Dec. 1

SAN DIEGO — The county will start accepting applications for a second round of rent relief beginning next Tuesday.

San Diego County residents who have suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic could qualify for up to $3,000 to pay for past-due or upcoming rent. The county will start accepting new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program starting Dec. 1.

To be eligible, households must be renting and have experienced a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19. This includes a loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19, or an increase in medical expenses incurred as a direct result of COVID-19.

Households must also fall under 60% Area Median Income to qualify. A single-person household can earn up to $48,540 and a four-person household can earn up to $69,300. The program will be able to assist about 10,000 households.

Residents who live in cities with their own COVID-19 rental relief program would not be eligible for the county program unless their cities’ funds have already been depleted.

Applicants must not receive any other forms of housing subsidy, such as Section 8 or other rental assistance programs, rapid rehousing assistance or rental assistance from nonprofit agencies. Only one application per household will be accepted and the applicant’s landlord must agree to participate in the program for the county to process the emergency rental assistance grant.

The county is anticipating awarding more than $10 million in assistance to residents who applied during the first round of applications at the beginning of October.

Residents can find more information about the program and apply at www.SDHCD.org.