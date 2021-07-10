Anti-mask rally for students held in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Advocates for mask choice for kids with Let Them Breathe and ReOpen San Diego held an event called “Smilefest” in Carlsbad on Saturday after the state announced Friday that masks will be required in schools despite the CDC guideline saying fully vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside schools.

“At this point it’s pretty clear they’re not going to do what’s right for our kids unless a judge makes them,” said Sharon McKeeman, founder of Let Them Breathe. “The biggest thing is just the mental health impacts on our kids. Many, many doctors are saying our kids need to get back to normal. Their mental health is in crisis, they need to be able to smile again.”

She said the group is working to file a lawsuit against the state, demanding students and teachers should have the choice to mask up in the classroom.

In the meantime, tough decisions lie ahead for parent Marin Pierce, as the beginning of the school year gets closer. She said all day masking can cause headaches and dizziness for her 9-year-old when temperatures warm up.

“And now I have a week and a half to figure out if I want to pull my kids out of school, quit my job and I’m a nurse I’ve served this community for over 17 years and I’ve dealt with COVID patients, you know, and we’re out of the thick of it,” said Marin Pierce. “Leave our kids alone, why are they wearing masks?”