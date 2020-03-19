Air traffic control tower closed at Las Vegas airport after employee tests positive

This file photo shows a Southwest Airlines plane at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2017. (RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas has been closed after a controller tested positive for coronavirus.

The controller tested positive Wednesday, the FAA said, and the agency announced the decision to close the tower a short time later.

“The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control of the airspace. The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved,” the FAA said in a statement.

“The air traffic system is a resilient system with multiple backups in place. This shift in operational control is a regular execution of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations. Each facility across the country has a similar plan that has been updated and tested in recent years.”