Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Melania Trump is sharing her COVID-19 experience in an article on the White House’s website and for the first time it’s mentioned that Barron also tested positive for the virus.

According to her story titled “My personal experience with COVID-19” the First Lady said he initially tested negative but a later test showed he was positive.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” Melania Trump wrote.

She also talks about how she had very mild symptoms which included body aches, a cough and headaches and has since tested negative like her husband.

“I spent much of my time reflecting on my family. I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination.”

She also mentions how grateful she was for the care her family received from doctors.

“I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day.”