8 people at local shelter test positive for COVID-19; county moves others to hotels

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Eight people at one of Father Joe’s Villages’ women’s shelters tested positive for COVID-19, prompting 27 shelter clients to be relocated to county hotel rooms as a precautionary measure, the organization said Friday.

The positive cases were identified through routine testing and screening conducted by Father Joe’s staff and per procedure, the women who tested positive were “immediately” moved this week to hotel rooms operated by the county.

As an additional measure, others in the shelter were also moved in collaboration with the city and county of San Diego, according to a statement from Father Joe’s.

“I pray the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have a speedy recovery. Their beds will be waiting for them when they return from their CDC-recommended period of isolation,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, Father Joe’s Villages president and CEO.

Vargas said 1% of the people served at Father Joe’s shelters have tested positive during the pandemic, “which is lower than the current rate of infection in San Diego in general, despite the increased risk and challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness.”

Vargas credited “stringent protocols designed to limit the spread of the virus and prepare staff and clients for positive cases” as part of the low positivity rates within its shelters.

Those protocols include testing and screening of shelter residents, new clients and on-site staff, social distancing and face mask requirements, and frequent sanitation of all facilities.

“I thank our staff and primary care teams for their monumental efforts to act quickly to protect the safety and wellbeing of the clients we serve. Our staff continues to demonstrate impressive initiative, compassion and efficiency in responding to the needs of these clients,” Vargas said.