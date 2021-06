Get a COVID-19 vaccine and free menu item at 8 McDonald’s locations this week

SAN DIEGO — Eight McDonald’s locations will offer free coronavirus vaccines this week in partnership with the county.

Starting June 21, more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants in California will set up vaccination sites. Health leaders say offering the free COVID-19 vaccines at the fast-food restaurants aims to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

The one-day, pop-up clinics are open to the public, McDonald’s employees and their family members. No appointments are necessary.

San Diegans who get vaccinated at one of the eight locations will get a coupon for a free menu item and automatically be entered in a drawing for a free pair of San Diego Padre tickets.

Locations and dates include:

Ramona McDonald’s: 1550 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065

June 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

June 21: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., ; Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

June 22: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

June 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer

June 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer

June 24: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

June 24: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer (for children 12 and up and second doses)

Date to be determined