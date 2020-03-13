8 coronavirus cases now reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The number of “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases in San Diego County rose to eight on Friday, according to county health officials.

Five new presumptive positive cases were reported by county health officials on Thursday in addition to the first case reported in the county on Monday.

The eight patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus in San Diego County are in addition to three patients in federal quarantine at MCAS Miramar. Two of those patients have confirmed coronavirus cases, and one is a presumptive positive case.

Details regarding the identities of the two new patients and the circumstances surrounding their presumptive positive diagnoses were not immediately available.

