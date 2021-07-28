70% of eligible San Diego County residents fully vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – While COVID-19 cases continue to surge in San Diego County, the region continues to make progress on COVID-19 vaccinations, with 70% of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Wednesday.

More than 81% of eligible San Diego County residents are at least partially vaccinated. Children under 12 are not eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccination.

“This is turning into the pandemic of the unvaccinated, so I want to thank San Diegans for responding to our call to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer.

“The more contagious Delta variant is on the rise and being fully vaccinated affords the best protections against the disease.”

#SanDiego County reports 765 new cases of #covid today… 10 times what it was a month ago.

– more than 7% of tests coming back positive

– 70% of eligible residents vaccinated

– San Diego a hot spot for delta variant spread — Kathleen Bade (@KathleenFOX5) July 29, 2021

New COVID-19 infections continue to increase, mostly in unvaccinated San Diego County residents. In the last 30 days, 11,391 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, close to 90%, or 10,234, were not vaccinated and 10%, or 1,157 people, were vaccinated.

More than 4.24 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 2.27 million residents at least partially vaccinated.

A total of 11 new deaths were reported since the last report on July 21 while 765 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. The county’s cumulative cases have increased to 294,176 while the death toll has risen to 3,798.

San Diego County’s case rate was 13.4 cases per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday. A total of 10,090 tests were reported Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 7.6%.

Additionally, 30 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days including eight in restaurants or bars, six in business settings, three in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade schools and two each in hotel/resort/spa and retail settings.

There was one outbreak each in daycare/preschool/childcare, distribution warehouse, emergency services, religious, gym, government, grocery, health care and restaurant settings.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.