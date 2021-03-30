70 migrants at convention center test positive for COVID-19

The first group of migrant girls to be housed at the San Diego Convention Center arrived by bus Saturday evening.

SAN DIEGO — Seventy unaccompanied minors staying at the San Diego Convention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The department confirmed to FOX 5 Monday afternoon that 27 cases were identified at the new migrant shelter established at the convention center. HHS Acting Regional Director Bonnie Preston said the cases stemmed from a Border Patrol facility in Texas, where the girls were housed before coming to San Diego. Six more girls tested positive Monday after taking rapid tests at the convention center, officials said. Four more tested positive late Monday afternoon.

Monday night, 247 more girls arrived at the convention center, 32 of which were positive, Preston told FOX 5 in an email Tuesday. One girl who had been placed in a virus-exposed group tested positive Monday night.