658 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 658 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths Tuesday.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals increased from 329 on Monday to 338, with 87 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

Tuesday’s numbers brought the county’s cumulative totals to 359,167 cases and 4,092 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 18,805 new tests were logged by the county on Tuesday, and the percentage of positive cases over the past 14 days was 3.6%.

More than 4.76 million vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with 2.47 million people — or 88.2% of eligible county residents — having received at least one dose, according to the latest data. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.21 million, or around 78.8% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are available at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Boosters are now available for those who qualify at about 400 locations countywide. Fully vaccinated people who contract “breakthrough” infections were advised to talk with their doctor about boosters.

