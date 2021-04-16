600 vaccine doses to be administered in Saturday clinic in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Six hundred COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to residents in a clinic hosted Saturday in San Ysidro.

Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, who represents District 8, partnered with the Family Health Centers of San Diego and the San Diego Latino Equity Council to get shots to the community. Volunteers from Moreno’s office knocked on thousands of doors this week in a bid to educate residents about the vaccine and help them sign up.

Jesus Martin Gallegos, a volunteer in Moreno’s office, says crews knocked on an average of 500 doors a day this week.

“Residence in District 8 have been very affected by the pandemic,” he said, “so the reason why we’re door-to-door is because we want to help us individuals get the vaccine so we can stop the propagation of the COVID.”

Saturday’s clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at San Ysidro Middle School. No appointments currently are available, but Anthony White of the Family Health Center of San Diego said they’re working on opening another vaccine site in City Heights.

White said they’re helping councilmembers get the vaccine to residents.

“We get the vaccines directly from the federal government,” White said. “We have all the vaccinations in the medical providers that are there screening people and observing them then her other partners track.”

According to White, the health centers have administered close to 65,000 vaccines to underserved communities.

“These are areas that are seen in very high levels of the disease itself and also severe disease unfortunately death,” he said, “but if you look at the percentage of people that have been vaccinated in the same zip code, it’s very low.”