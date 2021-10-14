568 new COVID infections, 10 more virus deaths reported in San Diego County

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County Thursday reported 568 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional virus deaths.

Thursday’s data brings the county’s cumulative totals to 363,169 cases and 4,151 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals was 275, with 84 of those patients in intensive care — both figures a decrease of one from the day before, according to the latest state figures.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 15.4 overall, including 8.3 for fully vaccinated people and 25.8 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans, health officials said.

A total of 29,302 tests were reported to the county on Thursday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.8%.

All those numbers came a day after the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported that more than 2.2 million San Diegans — or about 80% of those eligible — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making San Diego among the most vaccinated counties in the state and the nation.

Meanwhile, more than 2.5 million people, or 89.2% of San Diegans 12 and older, are partially vaccinated.

More than 400 locations countywide offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations. They include doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers.

Vaccine supplies remain plentiful, county officials said, both for those seeking initial doses and boosters for those who received the Pfizer vaccine and meet the criteria.

A complete list of locations and booster eligibility details are at coronavirus-sd.com.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.