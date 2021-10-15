475 new COVID cases, 8 more virus deaths reported in county

CORONADO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Registered nurse Priscilla Sepulveda cares for a COVID-19 patient in the COVID unit at Sharp Coronado Hospital on December 14, 2020 in Coronado, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 475 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional virus deaths Friday.

Friday’s data brings the county’s cumulative totals to 363,644 cases and 4,159 fatalities.

A total of 19,204 tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.9%.

The latest statistics follow the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency recently reporting that more than 2.2 million San Diegans — or about 80% of those eligible — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making San Diego among the most vaccinated counties in the state and the nation.

Meanwhile, more than 2.5 million people, or 89.2% of San Diego County residents 12 and older, are partially vaccinated.

