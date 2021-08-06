46,000 masks donated to National City students

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Each student in National City will receive five face masks as part of an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, especially the delta variant.

National City announced the initiative this week, saying it comes after the CDC’s updated mask guidance calling for everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.

“Five masks for each and every student in National City will help provide additional tools in the fight against COVID-19 while we fight this 4th wave and the contagious Delta variant,” National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said.

The masks are offered as part of a partnership with Last Mile San Diego, Sweetwater School District, National School District and the City of National City.

Sotelo-Solis is also reminding parents that children 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated, an added layer of protection against the virus. The city has partnered with Samahan Health Clinic, Filipino Nurses and Magestics Lions Club among others to help increase vaccination levels, especially in the 12 and older population.

“Our district is excited to once again partner with National City to support our students and our community through the donation of face masks to the schools in National City. This is a great example of how our cities and schools can work together to support our communities,” SUHSD Superintendent Dr. Moises Aguirre said.