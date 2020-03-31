3rd SDSU student tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego State student who previously lived on campus is recovering after testing positive for coronavirus, university officials announced Monday.

The student, who is isolated off-campus, did not begin to feel sick until after moving out of the residence hall on March 19. The student lived in a single room without roommates and had a private bathroom.

Those who had interactions with the student have been notified.

Earlier this month, the university announced that two students who had studied abroad — one in Spain, the other in Italy — were recovering after testing positive for the virus.