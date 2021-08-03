3 major companies announce updated mask policies

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2019 file photo shows a McDonald’s sign along Interstate 40/85 in Burlington, N.C. McDonald’s sales improved throughout the second quarter, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, as markets reopened globally, but the fast food giant still faces a bumpy recovery. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Starbucks, McDonald’s and Home Depot have all announced changes to their mask policies as the U.S. sees another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Starbucks now “strongly recommends” customers wear face masks in stores, even if they are vaccinated. Some stores will also require masks if local laws mandate it. (Learn more about the changes at Starbucks here.)

McDonald’s also is making changes, reports Reuters. The fast food chain is requiring customers in “areas with high or substantial transmission” to start wearing face coverings again.

That new rule applies to vaccinated customers and unvaccinated customers. Unvaccinated customers were already required to wear a face covering, per CDC guidelines.

Home Depot recently made changes to its mask policy:

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S., beginning August 2, we’ll require all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status. We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one.

Walmart and Target recently announced similar changes, requiring employees to mask up.

The Centers for Disease Control is providing a way for the public to see the COVID-19 spread in their area.

Along with that, the CDC continues to push for the public to wear masks when “in public indoor settings.”

If you’re in an area with substantial or high spread of #COVID19, wear a mask in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated. If you’re fully vaccinated & in a low spread area, you can still consider wearing a mask.

See COVID-19 spread in your area: https://t.co/iSLwhCwlZ2. pic.twitter.com/NV4MO5ox9e — CDC (@CDCgov) August 3, 2021