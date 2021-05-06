3 county COVID-19 vaccine sites now offer evening hours

EL CAJON, Calif. – San Diego County residents now have access to three COVID-19 vaccine sites with hours extended into the evening.

Open from 1-8 p.m., the sites are a part of the county’s ongoing effort to increase access to the vaccine, including to those who aren’t able to get one until later in the day. They are administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people with and without appointments.

“If you ask anyone, they are going to tell you this time is better,” said Firase Shaq, who received his first vaccine dose Thursday after he finished work.

The sites with evening hours include:

Oceanside: Sunday to Thursday at North Coastal Live Well Health Center, 1701 Mission Ave.;

Chula Vista: Sunday to Thursday at South Region Live Well Center at Chula Vista, 690 Oxford St.; and

El Cajon: Tuesday to Saturday at East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave.

In a weekly press conference, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said the county will “assess how successful these are and look at extending these hours in other places.”

To date, a total of 1,692,336 people have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 83.9% of the way toward reaching the county’s goal of vaccinating 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

A total of 1,194,000 — or 59.2% of the county’s goal — of the 16-or-older age cohort are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

These numbers now include the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration data, which Fletcher said will be updated every two weeks.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer, said Thursday she was encouraged the county’s 16-19 age group is already nearly a third vaccinated — particularly because that group wasn’t even eligible until the state opened vaccines to everyone 16 or older on April 15.

Rotating pop-up vaccination clinics will begin this week at high- traffic areas such as community centers, churches and colleges.

A full list of county-run vaccination sites can be found at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.