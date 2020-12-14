28,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on way to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — More than 28,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were on their way to San Diego County Monday.

The vaccines will be delivered over a course of three days. The first portion of the county’s allotment will be delivered Monday to UC San Diego and Tri-City medical centers. Rady Children’s Hospital expects to receive their portion Tuesday.

The vaccines will be kept in ultra-cold freezers as they must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit — about the temperature of an Antarctic winter.

The county will receive some of the remaining vaccines to be distributed to other facilities.

The 28,000 doses are about 72% of what is needed to distribute the first dose to first-tier recipients, including first responders and military service members.

