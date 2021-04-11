25% of San Diegans now fully vaccinated, county reports

File – A San Diego resident gets a shot at the vaccine super station in Chula Vista on April 1, 2021.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials have reported 229 new COVID-19 cases and eight more local deaths from the disease, increasing the region’s cumulative totals to 273,286 infections and 3,621 fatalities.

More than 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the county Health & Human Services Agency, and 1,164,650 county residents — or 43.3% — have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines.

The county also reported a total of 681,263 people in the San Diego area — or 25.3% — are fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and those who only work in the region. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve so-called herd immunity — around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

One new community outbreak was reported Sunday. In the past seven days, 16 community outbreaks were confirmed. Cases associated with the outbreaks numbered 66.

The county moved into the less-restrictive orange tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening system Wednesday, and a 10 p.m. curfew for all restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries was lifted.

The change was possible because the state administered 4 million vaccinations in low-income communities hardest hit by the pandemic. That goal triggered an adjustment of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, allowing San Diego County — which has reported fewer than six cases per every 100,000 residents for the last two weeks — to move up.

Under the orange tier, restaurants can operate at 50% of capacity — or 200 customers, whichever is fewer — while bars without food service may begin outdoors operations. Museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters and places of worship may have 50% of capacity indoors.

Amusement parks may increase attendance to 25% of capacity for in- state visitors. Gyms, bowling alleys and family entertainment centers can allow 25% capacity indoors and indoor pools can reopen.

Sporting events, concerts and other live events can increase attendance to 33% of capacity for in-state fans. There will be no capacity limits for indoor retail shopping.

On a broader scale, California health officials announced this week that all state COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, gatherings and recreational activities will be lifted June 15, although a mask mandate will remain in place.

That date could be adjusted if the state begins over the next two months to experience rises in hospitalization numbers or a sudden lack of vaccine supply. Officials urged all residents to ensure the move occurs on time by continuing to practice infection-control measures.

