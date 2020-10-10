237 local students test positive, but data sharing varies by district

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County health officials confirm Friday that 237 students and 46 faculty members from local schools have tested positive for COVID-19 from August to September.

But a crucial piece of information remains unclear: The county could not confirm how many of those students were learning in classrooms and how many were learning remotely from home online.

“Yeah, I mean I think you have to expect that especially with little ones and how they are with their hands,” said Robert Jones, a father from Rancho Bernardo.

He said he wasn’t surprised to hear students had tested positive, especially when you consider the tens-of-thousands of students that are in the county.

The county won’t say the total for each district, instead leaving it up to them to share the news with parents. However, some like Poway Unified are going out of their way to post which schools have cases and how many to the school district’s webpage.

Others, like San Diego Unified, have turned to researchers for help in designing classrooms to keep them as safe as possible as kids continue to return for in-person learning.

“If you are in the same room with a smoker, you can just watch the haze in the air,” said Professor Kimberly Prather, an aerosol expert with UCSD.

She said aerosols, like COVID-19, can hang in the air similar to cigarette smoke. So, having outdoor classes is ideal. If that’s not possible, having air purifiers and extra ventilation is key. Furthermore, she questions the effectiveness of plexiglass dividers.

“It will just bend right around those plexi-glass barriers, so they are a false sense of security.”