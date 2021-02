RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

SAN DIEGO — Three Sharp-operated vaccine clinics in San Diego County recently received a new batch of doses, allowing them to add 2,000 appointment slots Tuesday.

The sites include the super stations at Grossmont Center and Chula Vista Center and a community clinic in Coronado.

Residents 65 and older and health care works are eligible to make appointments.

