2 SDSU students test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Wednesday that two students tested positive for COVID-19.

“The two new student cases are not connected and both students live off-campus,” the university said in a statement. “The students were tested by SDSU’s Student Health Services (SHS). The two individual cases are not believed to be connected to any reported off-campus gatherings.”

“The two students did not interact with campus, or with any SDSU employees outside of the SHS COVID-19 Test Collection Booth, and were not in any other spaces utilized by the campus community,” the university said.

Thirteen SDSU students have contracted COVID-19 since March.