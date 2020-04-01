Watch Live
2 San Diego airport workers test positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — Two workers at San Diego International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus.

A Southwest Airlines employee who worked in Terminal 1 tested positive. That worker has not been at work since March 20.

A TSA screening officer also tested positive. That employee was last at work on March 24, working at checkpoint 6. That worker’s shift was from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The TSA recommends people who may have been in contact with that person to monitor their symptoms and reach out to their doctors.

