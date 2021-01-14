2 new local vaccination sites open, giving shot to thousands

LA MESA, Calif. – Sharp has opened two new COVID-19 vaccination sites, at their Grossmont and Coronado hospitals, each capable of giving out around 1,000 doses a day. Combined with a site at Petco Park, the county can now distribute roughly 7,000 a day, or 50,000 a week.

The new Sharp locations are in Coronado and at Sharp Grossmont in La Mesa.

Phase 1A is the first group of people eligible for vaccines: mostly health care workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities. Teachers, daycare workers and other essential employees follow thereafter in the tiers of Phase 1A.

“There are 620,000 (people) in San Diego that are part of phase 1A, tiers 1 through 3,” explained Scott Evans, CEO of Sharp Grossmont.

“My supervisor sent me a text with the link to get an appointment,” Maria Vrambila, a behavioral technician who works in therapy for children with autism, told FOX 5 Thursday as she stopped by Sharp Grossmont to get her first Moderna vaccine. She said it will help put her clients at ease.

“I go into their homes and teach them how to talk or move around, or other milestones that they are missing.”

Evans said the Sharp administration will get together Friday to discuss the possibility of opening additional vaccine sites but that it was all predicated on how much of a supply they could get from the county.

In an email with FOX 5 Thursday, a spokesperson from the county said they get their vaccine supplies from the state and that shipments at times are sporadic. As soon as doses come in, they ship them out.