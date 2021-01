2 new local vaccination sites open, giving shot to thousands

LA MESA, Calif. โ€“ Sharp has opened two new COVID-19 vaccination sites, at their Grossmont and Coronado hospitals, each capable of giving out around 1,000 doses a day. Combined with a site at Petco Park, the county can now distribute roughly 7,000 a day, or 50,000 a week.

The new Sharp locations are in Coronado and at Sharp Grossmont in La Mesa.

Phase 1A is the first group of people eligible for vaccines: mostly health care workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities. Teachers, daycare workers and other essential employees follow thereafter in the tiers of Phase 1A.

โ€œThere are 620,000 (people) in San Diego that are part of phase 1A, tiers 1 through 3,โ€ explained Scott Evans, CEO of Sharp Grossmont.

โ€œMy supervisor sent me a text with the link to get an appointment,โ€ Maria Vrambila, a behavioral technician who works in therapy for children with autism, told FOX 5 Thursday as she stopped by Sharp Grossmont to get her first Moderna vaccine. She said it will help put her clients at ease.

โ€œI go into their homes and teach them how to talk or move around, or other milestones that they are missing.โ€

Evans said the Sharp administration will get together Friday to discuss the possibility of opening additional vaccine sites but that it was all predicated on how much of a supply they could get from the county.

In an email with FOX 5 Thursday, a spokesperson from the county said they get their vaccine supplies from the state and that shipments at times are sporadic. As soon as doses come in, they ship them out.