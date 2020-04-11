2 more USNS Mercy crew members test positive for COVID-19

The USNS Mercy arrives in Los Angeles to aid in the city’s coronavirus response.

LOS ANGELES — A total of three crew members aboard the USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, naval officials confirmed Friday, KTLA reported.

The hospital ship is docked in the Port of Los Angeles, providing extra hospital beds to treat non-COVID-19 patients and ease crowding at land-based hospitals.

The first infection among the crew was announced Wednesday, with two more cases reported Friday.

“The COVID-positive crewmembers are currently isolated off-ship, and will continue to self-monitor,” according to U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew Bertucci. “This will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients. The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crewmembers and patients on board.”