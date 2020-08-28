2 more SDSU students test positive for virus

SAN DIEGO – Two more students at San Diego State University have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Thursday.

The new cases come as two other cases were announced by the university Wednesday, bringing SDSU’s cumulative pandemic total including students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus to 29 confirmed cases. Officials say the cases identified this week are not connected.

All four students live off campus and have not been on campus other than to get tested for the virus, the university said.

“It was kind of concerning, but I’m glad they were able to reach out to us and communicate that they’re have been cases,” freshman student Javier Damian said.

Libby Skiles, director of Student Health Services at the university, said it is collectively SDSU’s mission to give students a safe place to learn. She also commends those who tested positive for being proactive.

“(It’s) committing to doing exactly what these students did, which was coming and getting testing and seeking care when they didn’t feel well so we can intervene quickly,” Skiles said. “We have a team that can assess and respond so that we limit the spread of COVID.”

As of Thursday, San Diego County had reported 37,499 COVID-19 cases and 673 deaths. In the U.S., about 5.8 million cases of the virus and nearly 179,000 deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.