2 cases of South African COVID variant found in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two cases of the South African variant of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Bay Area, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed Wednesday.

He said the cases of variant, called B.1.351, were in Santa Clara County and Alameda County during an afternoon press conference in the Central Valley.

These are the first confirmed cases of the variant in the entire state — reported by Stanford just two hours before Newsom spoke.

The first B.1.351 was first found in the United States at the end of Jan. 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

The South African variant was discovered in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa in Oct. 2020. The CDC says this variant has multiple mutations in the spike protein, which is concerning.

“Changes in the spike protein are particularly concerning to virologists and clinicians because they may help the virus spread more easily from person to person,” according to Stanford Medicine.

However, the CDC says “Currently there is no evidence to suggest that this variant has any impact on disease severity.”

Mutations of the virus from the UK and Brazil had already been detected in the Bay Area recently.

From the CDC: Potential consequences of emerging variants

Ability to spread more quickly in people. There is already evidence that one mutation, D614G, confers increased ability to spread more quickly than the wild-type [2] SARS-CoV-2. In the laboratory, 614G variants propagate more quickly in human respiratory epithelial cells, outcompeting 614D viruses. There also is epidemiologic evidence that the 614G variant spreads more quickly than viruses without the mutation.

There is already evidence that one mutation, D614G, confers increased ability to spread more quickly than the wild-type SARS-CoV-2. In the laboratory, 614G variants propagate more quickly in human respiratory epithelial cells, outcompeting 614D viruses. There also is epidemiologic evidence that the 614G variant spreads more quickly than viruses without the mutation. Ability to cause either milder or more severe disease in people. In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants. More studies are needed to confirm this finding.

In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants. More studies are needed to confirm this finding. Ability to evade detection by specific viral diagnostic tests. Most commercial reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)-based tests have multiple targets to detect the virus, such that even if a mutation impacts one of the targets, the other RT-PCR targets will still work.

Most commercial reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)-based tests have multiple targets to detect the virus, such that even if a mutation impacts one of the targets, the other RT-PCR targets will still work. Decreased susceptibility to therapeutic agents such as monoclonal antibodies.

Ability to evade natural or vaccine-induced immunity. Both vaccination against and natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 produce a “polyclonal” response that targets several parts of the spike protein. The virus would likely need to accumulate multiple mutations in the spike protein to evade immunity induced by vaccines or by natural infection.