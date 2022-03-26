SAN DIEGO — The BA.2 variant of COVID-19 is in San Diego and UC San Diego Health is masking back up at their health clinics.

At testing wastewater systems across the county, scientists say they are seeing a 100% increase in COVID showing up in the sewer system.

“We see the cases moving up slightly, so it may be the state of another surge,” said Dr. Abisola Olulade, from Sharp Rees Stealy.

Officials are tempering the warnings with the caveat that most San Diegans are vaccinated and the BA.2 variant is not as virulent as the Delta variant. While officially the case count is not rising in exponential number, researchers believe home test kits and people simply dealing with the sickness at home is hiding the real infection count.

The wastewater test pretends more infections in the next few weeks, but county mask requirements are not expected to come back anytime soon. Doctors say at this point in the pandemic personal safety precautions are the way to go.

“If you are someone who is immune compromised or if you are at high risk of getting severe COVID, you may want to wear one anyway, because we know that provides you with additional protection,” Dr. Olulade said.