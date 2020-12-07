10% of local firms may not survive pandemic, chamber leader predicts

SAN DIEGO – Up to 10% of local businesses could be forced to close permanently, a local business leader predicted Monday, after a new stay-at-home order took effect in San Diego County.

The regional restrictions, ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom after ICU beds dropped below 15% capacity in Southern California over the weekend, are forcing thousands of businesses to halt indoor operations or cut back the number of customers they serve. Many of the businesses were already struggling to stay open before the new restrictions kicked in.



“A lot of the mom-and-pop places just simply aren’t going to make it,” said Jerry Sanders, the president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.



Sanders said of the 90,000 businesses in the county, roughly 10 percent are in danger of closing their doors for good.



“It’s stressful to the say the least,” said Zach Werne, general manager at Gaslamp Breakfast Company.



The restaurant’s other location in North Park closed a few months ago because it was no longer profitable. At the Gaslamp location, business is at about 25% of pre-pandemic levels and most employees have been laid off.



“It’s just me,” Werne said. “I cook here basically”



Grim as that sounds, the Gaslamp location should survive, he said.



Just down the street at Le Parfait Paris, the owners spent thousands of dollars to move dining outdoors. But as of Monday, that is no longer allowed. Even so, optimism is still in the air as the holidays near and pastries become a hot item.



“We’re still going to go with our offering of the Christmas logs,” said Le Parfait Paris co-owner Ludi Ryon.

But business slowed the first day of the latest shutdown, so Ryon is pinning his hopes on support from the community.



“I know we’ll survive, because we’re really thankful because we actually get a good support from the community,” he said.

Most small local businesses are going to rely heavily on community support during this latest shutdown. There is some relief funding available from the state and county, but many local businesses say they hope that Congress will pass a relief bill to help them get through the pandemic.